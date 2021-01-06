Uniontown
Kathleen Gulino, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Shadyside Hospital.
She was born in Uniontown, a daughter of Ross and Dolores Palumbo DiMarco.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joe; her daughter and son-in-law, Tia and Nick Fragello of Pittsburgh; her son, Joe of Miami, Fla.; and her granddaughters, Ella and Vita Fragello.
She is also survived by two brothers, Dr. Ross F. DiMarco and his wife, Kandy, of Venetia, and Rick DiMarco of Greensburg; along with several nieces and nephews and their families, and a large extended family.
For more than 30 years, Kathy was a biology and anatomy teacher at Laurel Highlands Senior High School.
Kathy met many exceptional doctors, nurses and staff at the Hillman Cancer Center. The family would be remiss not to thank them for their tireless work and compassion for more than seven years.
Also instrumental to her care was the staff at Shadyside Hospital and their medical ICU, including her cousin Francis Faris who was with Kathy and her family in her final hours.
She leaves behind an example of perseverance and strength, and a message to her granddaughters, Ella and Vita to never quit.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. Therese de Lisieux Church and she was laid to rest at Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made "In memory of Kathleen Gulino" to the pancreatic cancer research of her oncologist, Dr. Nathan Bahary, at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
