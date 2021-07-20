California
Kathleen Hanak DaLee, 70, of California, died Sunday, July 18, 2021.
She was born Thursday, August 10, 1950, in Brownsville, the daughter of Margaret Petsko Hanak and the late Stephen Hanak.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her father.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Margaret Hanak of California: brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Robin Hanak; niece, Nicole Zimcosky and husband Keith; great-nieces, McKenzie Christina Zimcosky and Alexus Morgan Zimcosky; and two special cousins, Marge and Dennis Doriguzzi.
Friends will be received in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.
Private family interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
