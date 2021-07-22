Uniontown
Kathleen J. Mitchell Zapotosky, 68, of Uniontown, passed away Monday July 19, 2021, in Laurel Ridge Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Lavern and Dolores Mitchell; brothers Edwin and Kenneth Mitchell; and sister Sheri Collins of Arizona.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Amanda Zapotosky; grandson Caden Helin of North Carolina; brother Timothy Mitchell of Arizona; along with aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was a graduate of North Union High School and worked for Connellsville Sportswear as a seamstress.
The family would like to thank the staff at Laurel Ridge Center for the excellent care they provided to Kathleen.
As per Kathleen's wishes, service and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
