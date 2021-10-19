Kathleen Lynn Hartwick

Carmichaels
Kathy Hartwick, 65 of Carmichaels, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 14, 2021 as the result of an accident at her home. She was born February 1, 1956, a daughter of the late Walter and Dolores Patterson Barnett.
Kathy was a U. S. Army veteran and recently retired from her position as director of environmental services from Harrogate Life Care Services in New Jersey. She enjoyed her cats, reading, sewing and going on cruises.
Kathy was a caring, thoughtful and generous person. She dearly loved her family and enjoyed organizing holiday parties, reunions and get-togethers for them.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bruce E. Hartwick; a son, Jason Barnett and his wife, Kelly, of Manahawkin, N. J.; two granddaughters, Sarah and Kylie; two brothers, Walter Barnett and his wife, Joyce, of Lemont Furnace, and Edwin Barnett and his wife, Sheila, of Smock; a sister, Mary Dean and her husband, Anthony, of Carmichaels; two brothers-in-law, Rodney Hartwick and his wife, Becky, of Cheat Lake, W.Va. and Brian Hartwick of New Jersey; a sister-in-law, Renee Hartwick (Dave) of McClellandtown; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa.
The funeral service will follow the visitation at 8 p.m. on Wednesday with Rev. Dayton D. Mix officiating.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army, the Greene County Food Bank or the Flenniken Public Library.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.