Greensburg
Kathleen P. (Bryant) Goldsmith, 79, of Greensburg, died Friday, October 14, 2022.
She was born August 12, 1943, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Clark H. Bryant, Sr. and Ruth Crable Bryant.
She was a 50 plus year member of Bethel A.M.E. Church, where she served on the Stewardess Board and also sang in both the Senior and Junior Mass. She could always be found in the kitchen of the Church helping with the different luncheons and dinners, and if needed, she would do the cleaning and dusting on Saturdays to prepare the Church for Sunday services. She was a devout Christian and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Clark Herman Bryant, Jr., William W. Bryant and Calvin Bryant.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Kenneth H. Goldsmith; two daughters, Dionne M. Lewis (Timothy) of Greensburg and Renee M. Goldsmith of Clairton; seven grandchildren: Desiree A. Roberts (Brandon Blair), Evan S. Lewis, Brenden S. Lewis, Timaia N. Lewis, Annaliese N. Lewis, Maribel C. Encarnacion Goldsmith and Bryant J. Encarnacion Goldsmith; two great-grandchildren, Adrian and Parrish Blair; sister, Ruth Bryant Peeler of Stockton, Calif.; in-laws, David D. Goldsmith (Shirley) of Va., and Joan A. Goldsmith of Uniontown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Kathleen, from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, in the Bethel A.M.E. Church, 33 N Spring Avenue, Greensburg, PA 15601.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the Bethel A.M.E. Church with Reverend James F. Brown, officiating.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 2835 E Carson St Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
Kathleen's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 409 W. Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
For online condolences and directions, visit us at pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
