Uniontown
Kathleen R. Guard Welch, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, in Uniontown Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Frazee's Ridge, Md., November 2, 1930, a daughter of the late Freeman F. Guard and Evelyn Fickey Guard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Foster L. Welch Jr.; and sister, Thelma V. Geckle.
Kathleen was a 1948 graduate of South Union High School. She was a member of Great Bethel Baptist Church since 1954, Triangle Class, the church choir and an active member of the reunion committee of the class of 1948. Kathleen worked as a bookkeeper for the family construction company for 42 years.
Left to cherish Kathleen's memory are her son, Jeffrey Welch (Donna) of Uniontown; daughters, Pamela Schwer (Chester) of Kingwood, W.Va. and Marsha Siget (William) of Fredericksburg, Va.; grandchildren, Alyssa Griffin (Cullen), Christopher Welch, Brittany Siget and Katelyn Siget; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from noon until 3 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, April 25. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m. Monday, April 26, followed by a service celebrating Kathleen's life at 11 a.m. with Rev. Darrell Edgar officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
The family suggests donations in memory of Kathleen be made to Great Bethel Baptist Church, 47 W. Fayette Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
