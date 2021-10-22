Star Junction
Kathleen "Kathy" R. Wible, 68 of Star Junction, formerly of Perryopolis, died Tuesday October 19, 2021 in Bella Healthcare, Uniontown. She was born January 3, 1953 in North Charleroi a daughter of Lydia Vargo Oberlietner of Fayette City, and the late John Oberlietner.
She was a dedicated Registered Nurse having last worked for Amedisys Hospice and was a member of the First Christian Church in Perryopolis.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her son Joseph Wible, and her sister Karen.
She is survived by her daughter Kelly Wible of Star Junction; three grandchildren, Jazmin of Lake Mary, Fla., Leilani of Belle Vernon, and Josephine Rose of Star Junction; two brothers, Todd Oberlietner and wife Missy and their son John (Neighbor) of Uniontown, and Shawn Franklin of Perryopolis.
As per Kathy's wishes there will be no visitation, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
L. L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME, INC., Smithton, in charge of arrangements.
