Uniontown
On Monday, March 7, 2022, Kathleen Ruth Vlkojan Treese, got her wings and went to walk with the angels. God's mercy granted her eternal peace and joy. She was just 60 years old.
Kathy was born to the late Anthony "Casey" and Eugenia "Jean" Spollar, on November 20, 1961, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
She graduated from Brownsville High School in 1979. Kathy spent the remainder of her life being a devoted homemaker, dog lover, and a follower of Jesus Christ.
Kathy had an amazing bubbly personality and a contagious sense of humor. She passed her love of cooking and baking onto her two daughters, who were the light of her life. She also loved fellowshipping with her friends and family, whom she loved so much.
She left a lasting impact on the lives that she touched, and her kind spirit will be missed by many.
In addition to her parents, she is proceeded in death by her husband, Ronald C. Treese II. of Youngstown, Ohio; her brother, Anthony Spollar; and her niece, Jeana Lynn Rouse.
She is survived by her two daughters, Angela Cossell and Krista Vlkojan Grove, both of Uniontown; sons-in-law, Michael Cossell and Adam Grove; and two beloved grandsons, Ben Cossell and Cutler Grove; her sister, Cheryl and husband Bill Rouse, of Grindstone; and nephew, Billy Rouse; and numerous other nieces, nephews, beloved family members, and dear friends who cared about Kathy deeply. And we cannot forget her loving (and ornery) puppy, Gracie.
Friends will be received in The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 11th, and from 11 a.m. until 12 noon, on Saturday, where a funeral service will be held with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating.
Kathy's family asks for prayers for peace, comfort, and mercy.
Loved ones wishing to honor Kathy are invited to make a donation in her name to the Jeana Lynn Rouse Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations to the fund can be sent directly to the Pittsburgh Foundation. Checks sent by mail should be made out to the Pittsburgh Foundation with a note that they are for the Jeana Rouse Memorial Scholarship Fund. The foundation address is 5 PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222.
"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace." Numbers 6: 24-26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.