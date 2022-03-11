Uniontown
On Monday, March 7, 2022, Kathleen Ruth Vlkojan Treese, got her wings and went to walk with the angels. God’s mercy granted her eternal peace and joy. She was just 60 years old.
Friends will be received in The SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 11th, and from 11 a.m. until 12 noon, on Saturday, where a funeral service will be held with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating.
Kathy’s family asks for prayers for peace, comfort, and mercy.
Loved ones wishing to honor Kathy are invited to make a donation in her name to the Jeana Lynn Rouse Memorial Scholarship Fund. Donations to the fund can be sent directly to the Pittsburgh Foundation. Checks sent by mail should be made out to the Pittsburgh Foundation with a note that they are for the Jeana Rouse Memorial Scholarship Fund. The foundation address is 5 PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222.
“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” Numbers 6: 24-26
