Kathleen Sue Dynes

Dunbar
Kathleen “Kathy” Sue Dynes, 66, of Dunbar, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, in Jefferson Hospital, Jefferson Hills.
She was born May 1, 1955, to the late Howard Wilbur Anderson and the late Viola Marie Nativio Anderson.
Kathy loved her family deeply and particularly enjoyed watching her granddaughter play softball and her great-grandson play baseball. She was a member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church of Dunbar. She was very active and contributed her time and talents to many local organizations and causes. She was a member of the Dunbar Historical Society as well as the Dunbar Borough Council, where she participated in both the Dunbar Recreational Committee and the Veteran’s Project. She belonged to the Sons of Italy, South Connellsville Firemans Club, Dunbar Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Keystone Reptile Club, NASCAR Club, South Connellsville Dart League and the ICMI Bowling League. She was also on the Board of Directors for the North Fayette Water Company.
She is survived by her husband, David “Derwood” Dynes; her children, Robin (John) Beal, Jamie Kenney and fiance Bob Yanick, Taylor Dynes; grandchildren, Jennifer Kenney and Kaiden Moskala; great-grandson, John Rae Kenney; siblings, Ronald (Cheryl) Anderson, Patti (Patrick) Zavada; as well as her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, CJ Dynes, Charlene (Roger) Ringer and Charmaine (John) Borris.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Raean Kenney; father-in-law, Charles B. Dynes and mother-in-law, Pauline A. Dynes; sister-in-law, Melody Dynes; and grandparents, Wilbur Anderson and Goldie Anderson.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Jason Taylor, their special angel who helped so much in Kathleen’s time of need.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 29, and from 8 to 9 a.m., the time of a blessing service, Tuesday, November 30, with Fr. Paul Lisik officiating, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made, in Kathleen’s name, to a charity of one’s choice, or that a memorial tree be purchased to plant in her honor.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
