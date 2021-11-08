Dunbar
Kathrine Lee Huey Ludwig, 74, of Dunbar, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 6, 2021, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh, with her loving children and brother by her side.
She was born May 21, 1947, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle K. Moore Huey.
She graduated from Dunbar Township High School, Class of 1965, and she was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, which she attended for many years.
Earlier in her life, Kathy worked as a seamstress at Connellsville Sportswear and Miedel's Restaurant for a period of time.
Up until her retirement, Kathy was employed for many years through Dunbar Borough Elementary School, where she was an aide.
She enjoyed going out to lunch and dinner with her friends every month, where they would have planned days and times for their get-togethers.
She truly loved the beauty of nature and appreciated all aspects of it. With this love for nature, she had a green thumb, especially for orchids.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and talking to her many friends.
Kathy's pride and joy were her children, Yvonne and Trey, who were her whole life.
She will be missed dearly by her family, friends, and all those who were blessed to have known her.
Kathy is survived by her loving daughter, Yvonne Ludwig of Bridgeville; beloved son, Donald "Trey" Ludwig and his girlfriend, Kaylinn Anderson of Dunbar; brothers, John Huey of Connellsville and Barry Huey of Dunbar; and many loved nieces, nephews, close friends and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Ludwig II in 2017; her brothers, Joseph Huey and Ray Huey; and her sister, Pat Salvato.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, and from 9 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, November 10, with Pastor Steven Lamb officiating, in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425.
Interment will follow beside her husband at Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.
In following with Covid-19 mandates and at the family's request, masks are requested to be worn during the visitation and services.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
