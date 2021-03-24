Uniontown
Kathryn Aller, 91, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Hillside Manor, Uniontown. She was born February 8th, 1930, in Connellsville, the youngest daughter of the late Edward Hay and Margaret Hay.
In addition to her parents, Kathryn was predeceased by her son, Larry Aller, and infant son; as well as her sisters, Lois Reed and Sarah H. King.
Kathryn is survived by her husband of 70 years, Lawrence Aller; daughter and son-in-law Ceane Grote and Gerard Grote; grandchildren Jessica Volpe and husband Jeff, and Joshua Grote; and her great-granddaughters, Ava Volpe and Anneliese Volpe.
A viewing will be held for friends and family from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and from 9:30 to 10 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, March 25, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 South 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, (724)628-9033. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
