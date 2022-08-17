Brownsville
Kathryn "Kitty" Ann Hay, 60, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital on Monday, August 15, 2022.
Kitty was born on March 15, 1962, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Darlene Blanche Conner and Charles Eugene Norman Jr.
Kitty had a loveable personality, a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. She was outgoing and loved being around people, especially at her bingo nights and cash bashes. She enjoyed lottery scratch-offs and playing her online slots "Slotomania". She was also a nature lover and enjoyed bird watching. Kitty was a loving mother to her children and more of a loving grandmother to her grandchildren.
Surviving to cherish Kitty's memory are her daughters, Kelly M. Ramone and Darla D. Charo; her sons, Christopher Steadman and Gregory W. Howard; her sisters, Joyce Hampton and Lori (Patrick) Weeks; brothers, Chuck Norman and David Peet; her grandchildren, Elmer Ramone Jr., Cheyenne Ramone, Emmanuel J. Torres, Lexi Steadman, Caiden Steadman, Starlit Charo and Sierra Gallegos; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 18th, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 19th inside the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at novakfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.