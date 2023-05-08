Uniontown
Kathryn “Kathy” Colette Suchevits Rishel, 73 of Uniontown passed away on Friday May 5, 2023.
Born March 15, 1950 in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Thomas Andrew and Margaret A. Baran Suchevits.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Victor Rishel; her brother, Joseph Suchevits; her sister, Mary Margaret Suchevits; her in-laws, Glenn “Pete” Rishel and Margaret “Peg” Rishel; and a brother-in-law Timothy Rishel. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas G. Rishel and wife Emilia of Pittsburgh, Kathryn “Kate” Rishel and Fiance Jamelle Fairfax of Uniontown; her brother, Thomas Suchevits and wife Sally of Aptos, CA; her sister, Barbara Eckroth and husband David of Myrtle Beach, SC; her sister-in-law, Danielle Mercier Campbell of Fla.; and her aunts, uncles, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kathy was a 1968 graduate of Uniontown Area High School, 1970 graduate of the St. Joseph School of Nursing, a 1990 graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s Nursing Degree. She was employed for 44 years as a registered nurse, retiring in June of 2015 from different nursing roles, Staff Nurse, Intensive Care Nurse, Utilization Review Nurse, Case Manager and Appeals Specialist.
A member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church of Uniontown, the St. Joseph School of Nursing Alumni Association, Penn State Alumni Association, the Slovak Catholic Sokol and the Jednota- First Catholic Slovak Union.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext. Uniontown on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.. Thursday Prayers of Transfer 9:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary (Nativity) Church, 61 N. Mt Vernon Ave. Uniontown, Interment to follow at St. Mary (Nativity) Cemetery, Uniontown.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions to the American Stroke Foundation in her memory. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
