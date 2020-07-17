Martin
Kathryn D. Shriver, 65, of Martin, passed Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Jefferson Hospital near Pittsburgh, following a brief illness. Born in Lorain, Ohio, October 22, 1954, she was a daughter of the late George and Iris Jean Long Box.
She was a faithful and dedicated employee at Stahl's Hotronics at Paisley Crossroads for 25 years.
Surviving are her husband, Earl C. Shriver; two sons, Richard W. Shriver and wife Toni of Martin, and Shannon E. Shriver of Baldwin Borough, Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Kelsey Graham, Brooke McCourt, Amber Cooper, Ethan Shriver, Sarah Ferrer and Julie Shriver; six great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Wesley, Addison, Grayson, Kolton and baby girl Graham, soon to arrive. Also surviving are her sister, Debbie Satterfield of Fairmont, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one sister, Tina Sanders.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 18, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Centers for Disease Control recommendations concerning the current pandemic will be observed.
