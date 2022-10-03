Monessen
Kathryn J. McGowan Angelo, 81, of Monessen, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, in Country Care Manor, Fayette City. Born December 19, 1940, in North Charleroi, she was a daughter of the late James and Emma Getchel McGowan.
Mrs. Angelo was a member of First Christian Church, Fayette City and was retired from Mon Valley Hospital, where she worked as a licensed practical nurse.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicky Lynn and John Phillips; son and daughter-in-law, Victor E. Angelo Jr. and wife Donna; daughter, Kathryn A. Younkin; son, John A. Angelo; sister, Jennie Roberts; sister, Lee DeCienzo; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Richard Angelo; two sisters-in-law, Betty McGowan and Carol McGowan; five grandchildren, Tyler (Rosanna) Phillips, Chelsie Angelo, Hayley Angelo, Amber Angelo, Erica Angelo; and five great-grandchildren, Sophia Angelo, Riley Angelo, Carson Angelo, Cordelia Phillips and Penelope Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers, James and William McGowan; sister, Emma Jean McGowan; two brothers-in-law, Doug Roberts, Ron DeCienzo; and grandbaby, Christian David Hazuka.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 3, in PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 626 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon, 724-929-6183, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, with Pastor Dave Watson of First Christian Church, Fayette City and Pastor Douglas Shoaff of Perryopolis First Christian Church officiating. Interment will take place in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
