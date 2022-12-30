Perryopolis
Kathryn Kokal Rusnock, 94, of Perryopolis, died peacefully Thursday, December 29, 2022, in Westmoreland Hospital, surrounded by family.
Kathryn "Kay"/"Katie" was born April 11, 1928, in New Kensington, a daughter of the late Frank and Pauline Kacin Kokal. Her lifetime passion was caring for her family and loved ones.
Kay was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years, Regis; infant son, Ronald; brothers, Paul Kokal and Frank Kokal; and sister, Teresa Potts.
She is survived by her children, Regis P. Rusnock (Linda) of Ames, Iowa, Lawrence (Kim) Rusnock of Greensburg, Cynthia (Chris) Peta of Irwin, and Karen (Greg) Tylka, also of Ames; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Bobby) Swartz, Jessica Rusnock (Steve), Kristin (Michael) De Jong and Justin (Michelle) Tylka; two great-grandchilden, Juliette and Avett Swartz; sisters, Paula Hribar and Mary Jane Rutherford; and sister-in-law, Ruzena Kokal; and several nieces and nephews and their families. She loved us all as her "dear little Chookies".
Kay loved and faithfully served her Saint John the Baptist Parish and the Perryopolis community. She enjoyed many years of gathering with her "birthday club ladies" as well as playing in the women's bocce league. Lastly, she was proud of and loved her Slovenian heritage.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 30, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, where Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 31, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant. Interment will take place in Plum Creek Cemetery.
The family would like to acknowledge the loving care provided to her for the past several years by Weatherwood Manor of Greensburg.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made, in memory of Kathryn Rusnock, to St. John the Baptist Church, Perryopolis.
Condolences to the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
