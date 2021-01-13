Uniontown
Kathryn L. Girard, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021.
She was born November 29, 1930, in Point Marion, a daughter of the late Katherine Reddy. She was the widow of Albert R. Girard, who passed away in 2003.
She is survived by her son Phillip (Henrietta) of Wharton Township; daughter, Denise (Jack) Sweitzer of Hopwood; and sister, Evelyn Zentkovich of Uniontown. She was the loving grandmother of Amy Girard of Tampa, Fla., James (Trisha) Girard of Gibbon Glade, Karen (Carl) Plichta of Chalk Hill, Danielle Sweitzer of Perryopolis and Mark (Beth) Sweitzer of Bridgeport, W.Va. She was the great-grandmother to Briana Girard, Kaley Plichta, Grace Sweitzer and Boden Sweitzer.
Besides her mother and loving husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Ross Girard; stepfather, William Reddy; brother, William Reddy II; and sister, Eileen Reddy.
Kathryn was Catholic by faith. She retired from Laurel Highlands School District after 27 years as a secretary at the administration office.
The family would like to thank everyone at Laurel Ridge Center for the excellent care she received there. All services will be private for the family. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Arrangements by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
