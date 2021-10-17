Kathryn L. Moore Heffern

Farmington
Kathryn Lorraine Moore Heffern, 67, passed away at home peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, October 11, 2021.
She was born on November 16, 1953 in Cleveland, Ohio and was a graduate of German Township High School and received a degree from LBI in accounting and data processing.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Lee Heffern; siblings Beverly Moore, Lawrence Moore, Michael Moore, and Martha Wilson; parents Junior Earl "Zeke" Moore and Ada Pearl Grow Moore.
She is survived by her daughter Beverly A. Snyder, and her husband Wayne Snyder of Farmington; grandchildren Zachary Wayne Snyder of Uniontown, Samantha Paige Snyder of Uniontown, Kendall Lee Snyder of Uniontown, and Courtney Lorraine Snyder of Uniontown; siblings Barbara Sapp and husband Rick of Bellville, Mich., Margaret Brundege and husband Gary of Ralph, Ada Morris and husband Donald of Masontown, James Moore of Masontown, Connie Frey of Fairchance, and Thomas Moore of Uniontown. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
As per Kathryn's wishes, service and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
