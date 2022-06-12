Augusta Ga.
Kathryn L. Riffle, 85 of Augusta, Ga., passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 in Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.
She was born on May 5, 1936 in McClellandtown, daughter of the late George N. Riffle and Nola K. Moore.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert.
Kathryn was a Navy Veteran. Her rank was Ensign and Lieutenant Junior Grade. She received her Doctorate in Nursing in 1972. She went on to become a professor and taught at many colleges over the years. She finally settled at Augusta Technical College in Georgia. Outside of teaching, Dr. Riffle developed curriculum, practiced as a nurse, engaged in community service and published many professional papers. She received many honors and awards for her work throughout her long career.
Kathryn leaves behind her two brothers, Dr. George (Beverly) of Boise, Idaho and Dr. John (Barbara) of Augusta, Ga.; and her many loving nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11th, followed by a service honoring Kathryn's life with Rev. Don Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Church Hill Cemetery in McClellandtown.
