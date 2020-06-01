Brownsville
Kathryn L. Silman John, 91, of Brownsville, died Saturday, May 30, 2020.
She was born November 13, 1928, to the late Emil and Minnie Federer Silman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David John.
Kathryn is survived by her three sons, David A. John of Brownsville, Kirk R. John and wife Linda of Brownsville, Gary Lee John of Wilmerding; grandchildren, Melissa, Adrienne and D.J.; and great-granddaughter, Dakota.
Kathryn will be best remembered for her sense of humor, her feisty personality and the love and pride she had for her family. To the delight of her family, she could always be counted on to share candid observations and to hold court for her famous holiday speeches. Cheers to a life well-lived; she will be missed.
Private funeral services will be held under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME of Brownsville. Donations can be made in Kathryn's memory to St. Ellien's Orthodox Church, 500 Spring Street, Brownsville, PA 15417 or Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searight Herbert Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
The John Family would like to thank the kind and patient staff at Generations Elder Care. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
