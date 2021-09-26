Kathryn Miller

Smithfield
Kathryn Mercedes Cooley Miller, 93, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Kathryn was born June 28, 1928, in Fairchance, a daughter of the late Elmer Elard Cooley, (d. 1971) and Ethel Birda Walters (d. 1985).
She was a member of the Methodist Church and started singing in the choir at the age of 12 alongside her mother and sister Annetta, which continued for many years. In later years, she attended the Whitehouse Free Methodist Church.
She graduated from George's Township High School, Class of 1945. She graduated from Madison Frederick Beauty School. She was a member of the Cooley Family Association and was a charter member of the Fayetteville County Genealogical Society, being its first president. She was also a member of the DAR Andrew Lynn Chapter, Uniontown. She was a noted family researcher and was known for her many family history and research books printed by Closson Press, Apollo. She was proud of the fact that her books are in many libraries all over the U.S. and U.K., and also The Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Lawrence Wayne Miller, July 6, 2001; her parents; grandson, Ross Andrew McKenzie (1983); brothers, Wilbur (2006), Elmer "Bud" (2008), Warren (2011) and John (2016); and sisters, Gertrude Cole (1989), Dorothy Lancaster (2013), Mary Alice Lynch Lindstrom (2006) and Annetta VanSickle (1974).
She is survived by her children, daughter Carole Ann Miller McKenzie, Ph.D. and husband Roger of Greenville, Texas, son Edwin Wayne Miller and wife Terri of Hudson Oaks, Texas, and son Lawrence Bradley Miller and wife Nancy of Bethel Park; her grandchildren, Ryan Alan McKenzie and Jillian Bonafede of Philadelphia, Meredith Michelle Miller Wunsch and husband Matt of Breckenridge, Texas, Carrie Lynn Miller Jenkins and husband Dillon, D.O. of Port Lavaca, Texas, Kathryn Elizabeth-Ann McKenzie of Carmel, Ind., and Rory Andrew McKenzie and wife Kari of Lindale, Texas. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Emily Jene Jenkins, Sasha Claire McKenzie, Matthew Joseph Wunsch, Jacob Dillon Jenkins, Magdalynn Michelle Wunsch, Jared Daniel Jenkins, Harper Layne McKenzie and Marli Jaymes McKenzie; and many nieces and nephews.
Having been a family researcher since the early '60s, her first concern was always family. Her parents wanted their family heritage preserved and her goal was to do that for them. She accomplished that goal in 1987 and 1999 when she published Cooley-Walters genealogy book printed in their memory. In 2004, she published the Miller-Emme book in memory of her late husband. She also published many other genealogy and cemetery books. She helped many people with their family research and felt this was what she was supposed to do.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, September 27, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, Fairchance. Funeral Services will be conducted by her son, Ed and the Reverend Kenneth Rockwell, pastor of Whitehouse Free Methodist Church, at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, in Whitmarsh Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation in her name to Commonwealth Hospice, 4955 Steubenville Pike #125, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, (412) 489-5893.
