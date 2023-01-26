Uniontown
Kathryn Zinski Burwinkle, 105, of Uniontown, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Liberty Hall Personal Care Home, Fairchance.
Kathryn was born on April 7, 1917, the daughter of Bert and Theresa Klapatch Zinski.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert K. Burwinkle; brothers, John, Steve and William Zinski; and sisters, Mary Greenawalt and Dorothy Bobick.
She is survived by her nephews, Raymond Bobick and Carol Bakos, of Uniontown and James and wife, Chris, of Chalkhill; and several great-nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HP,E AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. Entombment is private.
