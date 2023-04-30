Uniontown
Kathy A. Lewis, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in her home, with her loving family by her side.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Cecil and Janet Price Shaffer.
Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Gary D. Lewis Sr.; three sons, Gary Lewis Jr. and wife Amanda Lewis, Cecil Lewis and wife Aimee Lewis, and Justin Lewis and wife Miranda Lewis; grandchildren, Cody Lewis and wife Saori Tuschiyana Lewis, Kinley Lewis, Jared Cumberland and Kylie Cumberland; one great- granddaughter, Luna Tsuchiyama Lewis; two sisters, Kim Shaffer and Melinda Cromwell; niece, Sarah Cromwell; and nephew, Aaron Cromwell.
Kathy was employed for over 35 years at the former Beverly Health Care and Golden Living Center in Uniontown.
She was a member of the Bridge Baptist Church in Masontown.
The family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Monday, May 1, with her pastor, Aaron Douthitt officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.