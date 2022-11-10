Kathy Ambrose Sieffert

West Brownsville
Kathy "Kayo" Ambrose Sieffert, 62, of West Brownsville, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after a lengthy illness, in the Donnell House, Washington.
She was born on May 23, 1960, in Brownsville, to Lillian M. Malekovich Ambrose, who survives, and the late Richard G. Ambrose, Sr.
She worked in food service at California University of Pennsylvania for 19 years. Previously, she worked at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., and she also worked for K&W Cafeteria.
Kathy was a lover of coffee, animals and bingo.
She was a member of West Brownsville Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary, regularly volunteering to work social events, such as the weekly and monthly drawings, Cash Bash and more.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her husband, Bill, of 28 years. Also surviving are her sisters, Diane Clelland and husband, Ed, and Lynn Ambrose and partner, John; niece, Amanda L. Clelland; aunt, Cathy Campbell and husband, Scott; and cousins, Eric and Scotty Campbell, Augie Malekovich and wife, Crystal; father-in-law, William Sieffert and wife, Patty; mother-in-law, Carrol Crandel and husband, Jim; brothers-in-law, Jim Sieffert, Brian Sieffert and wife, Pam; sister-in-law, Katie Village and husband, Jeff; nephew, Carter; nieces, Izzabella and Josephine Cyrilla; and several extended family members.
Kathy was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, August and Mary Malekovich; her paternal grandparents, Richard and Elizabeth Patrick Ambrose; uncle, August Malekovich, Jr.; and brother, Richard Gerald Ambrose, Jr.
Private services are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville.
