Uniontown
Kathy Ann Rodgers, 58, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Friday, January 22, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital. She was born January 28, 1962, in Uniontown.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Harold and Laura K. Durbin Sumey; brothers, Les Morrow and David Morrow; and a niece, Lori Morrow Daley.
Kathy was a member of American Legion Post 51 where she served as an officer with the Ladies Auxiliary, the Catholic War Veterans and North Union Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543.
At her passing, Kathy and her husband David both lost their best friend. They enjoyed their times together at the beach which Kathy loved. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, David L. Rodgers; daughter, Laura Rose Riggar; grandchildren, Lily-Anna Kelly and Blair Keifer Jr.; sisters-in-law, Joy Lynn Kurek and family and Delores Morrow and family; niece, Tammie Harwell (Steve); nephews, Les Morrow Jr. (Debbie) and Mike Morrow (Brooke); and cousins, Tabitha Durbin Myers and Robert Durbin Jr.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, visitation for the immediate family will be held in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Monday, with Rev. James B. Jobes officiating. Private interment will follow in Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Chalkhill.
