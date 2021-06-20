Westover, W.Va.
Kathy Conroy Kameenui, 64, of Westover, W.Va., went to be with her Lord Friday, June 11, 2021.
She was born June 21, 1958, a daughter of Thomas and Dorothy Conroy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andy; and her sister, Erma Layman.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Cramer; daughter Tina Cramer; two grandchildren, Brennan and Kaylee; brothers Thomas (Nancy), John (Michele), Mickey, Mark, Steve and Peter (Amy) Conroy; sister Penny (Rick) Madden; several nieces and nephews; and her faithful canine companion, Pippa.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the funeral home in memory of Kathy.
