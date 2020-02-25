Dilliner
Kathy Irene Lee Bate, 62, of Dilliner, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare Center, following a lengthy illness. Born in Waynesburg on May 23, 1957, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Pauline Riley Lee.
Kathy attended Mapletown High School, and was a skilled and compassionate certified nursing assistant, who worked in the Morgantown and Waynesburg areas during her career. She also enjoyed crafting, cooking and was always willing to help others.
She was the loving wife of Thomas Bate, Jr. for 27 wonderful years, and the mother of her son, John Billetz of Mount Morris, who she absolutely adored. Also surviving are a step-son, Shawn Bate; four sisters, Doris Garrison of Millsboro, Del., Linda Lee, of Tucson, Ariz, Debbie Eddy and husband Roy of Maidsville, W.Va. and Donna Cooper and husband Clyde of Clarksville; and three brothers, Estle Lee of Buckhannon, W.Va., Larry Lee of Morgantown, W.Va. and Danny Lee of Fairmont, W.Va.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. February 26, in RICHARD R HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, and Thursday, February 27, from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, with Pastor David Lee Corob officiating. Interment follows in Wolf's Cemetery, Dilliner.
