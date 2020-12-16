LaBelle
Kathy L. Nichols, 73, of LaBelle, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born October 23, 1947, in Uniontown, a daughter of Calvin and Catherine Balabon Sterbutzel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Donald W. Nichols; and a brother, Jude Sterbutzel.
Kathy was a 1965 graduate of Redstone High School and was an active member of many clubs. She was also a former member of St. James Roman Catholic Church in LaBelle.
Kathy retired in 2012 from SCI Fayette after seven years as a clerk. She spent the previous 25 years of her career as secretary of the District Magistrate’s Office in Brownsville. During that time, she had the privilege of meeting, and developing so many relationships with people in the community that was priceless to her.
She was a people person to her very core. The people in the community of Brownsville, mentioned in the above paragraph, would corroborate that very fact without hesitation. She would go above and beyond to help anyone she could, even if it meant jeopardizing her job. Those very people have spoken about the person she was and how much she was loved not only to her, but to her family and friends.
In her hometown of Maxwell\LaBelle, she was known as the “hostess with the mostest”. She would host family and friends on any given day at her home if only to shoot the breeze, have a smoke, or drink a cup of coffee. Those were the special things in her life that meant the most to her, and the people she shared them with.
Kathy is survived by three sons, Donald “D. Duck” Nichols Jr. and girlfriend Lisa Palmer, Chris and wife Angela Nichols, and Ryan Nichols, all of LaBelle; three grandchildren, Gage Nichols, Miranda Nichols and Brent Nichols; three siblings and a sister-in-law, Sandy Sterbutzel (sister-in-law) of Virginia, sister Judy Dirisio and husband Ronald of Burke, Va., brother Chris Sterbutzel and wife Sherri of Cardale, sister Christy Harris of Brownsville; godson Jonathan Kwasny of Washington; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kathy’s family will receive friends in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 17, and until 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 18, when Prayers of Transfer will be said at followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter in Brownsville, with the Rev. Timothy J. Kruthaupt as celebrant. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Pa State mandated Covid-19 precautions will be enforced including social distancing, wearing of facemasks and a limit of 10 persons at a time in the funeral home.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
