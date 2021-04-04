Fairchance
Kathy Lynn Collins, 68, of Fairchance, went to her Heavenly home Thursday, April 1, 2021, after a long and tough fight with stage 4 colon cancer. Her loving family was by her side. She was born April 15, 1952, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Mary Catherine Duff Collins.
She was a graduate of Uniontown High School Class of 1970. She then furthered her education at the Fayette County Technical Institute's Practical Nursing Program and graduated in May 1972.
She was the beloved wife of Daniel for 48 years. She is also survived by her daughter, Kelly Jo Bortz and husband George of Uniontown; sons Paul of Fairchance, and Daniel Keith Collins and wife Sarah of Perryopolis; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Abigail and Jackson; brother Keith Collins and wife Pam of Uniontown; sister-in-law Patricia Hays and husband Alex of Newport News, Va. She is also survived by many friends, neighbors, nieces and special cousins who meant the world to her.
She raised her three children at home until she began her career at New Salem Pharmacy. She worked in the Home Health Department for more than 20 years until her retirement in 2011.
She attended the First Presbyterian Church of Fairchance for more than 45 years. She loved her church and all who attended there.
She loved life, talking to people, flowers, sitting on the porch, and her pets that passed, but most of all she loved her family. Her family was the light of her life and she was very proud of all of them.
Kathy will be greatly missed by all who knew her. There was a smile on her face at all times. She always made time to stop and talk to people no matter where she was or what she was doing.
Kathy's family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 5, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, April 6, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance. Interment will follow at Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield.
Memorial donations can be made in her name to the First Presbyterian Church, 114 W. Church Street, Fairchance, PA 15436.
PA COVID-19 restrictions including the wearing of face masks will be enforced.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
