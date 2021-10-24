Robinson Twp.
Kathy M. Zentkovich Ciampanelli, 63, of Robinson Twp., formerly of Crafton, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, October 21, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Steve Zentkovich and the late Helen Zentkovich Hansley.
Beloved wife for 40 years of Gary M. Ciampanelli, and loving mother of Stephen (Sidney) Ciampanelli; dear "Gram" of Landon Ciampanelli. Sister of Loretta Harold, Joseph Zentkovich, and the late Michael Zentkovich.
Kathy was a longtime member of the New Salem American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 753 and a founding and life member of the Crafton Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.
Friends received at the HERSHBERGER - STOVER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Salem American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 753, PO Box 612, New Salem, PA 15468.www.hershberger-stoverfh.com
