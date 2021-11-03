Mill Run
Kay Julianne "Judy" Balsley, 80 of Mill Run, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 31, 2021. She was born February 20, 1941, a daughter of John Pluto and Vernice Kemp Pluto Widdowson.
Her parents; loving husband of 46 years, David; beloved son, Davey "Bug"; much loved grandson, Matthew Gordian; sisters, Betty Daniels, Connie Kolarich, Pat Critelli and Eileen Enos; and a brother, Jack Pluto preceded her in death.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Gordian and husband, Chris, Confluence; sons, Charles "Pickles" and wife Chrystal, of Mill Run, and Scott "Pie" also of Mill Run; adored grandchildren, Fred and Billy Balsley, Morgan Merschat and Kara Zeigler; and great-grandchildren, Kenleigh Ravenscraft and Freddie, Lucas and Remi Zeigler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was a member of the United Community Church of God in Ursina.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Humbert Funeral Home in Confluence, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, with Rev. Dean Hay, Jr. officiating.
Interment in Sands Cemetery.
Viewing one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Arrangements by Humbert Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.