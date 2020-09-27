New Salem
Keila Ann Intorre, 29, of New Salem, died unexpectedly Saturday, September 19, 2020, at home.
She was born May 24, 1991, in Uniontown, a daughter of Keith and Christina Intorre.
Keila was predeceased by her father, Keith; her paternal grandfather, Joseph Intorre; and her maternal grandparents, Charlie and Ruby Bright.
Surviving are her mother, Christina; children D'Marcus Intorre-Davis and Matthew Dillinger; sisters Teffani Robbins and Samantha Robbins; nieces and nephews Riley Burnworth, Bryson Emerson and Jacob Hartman; grandmother Patricia Intorre; and her entire Intorre and Bright families and her very close friends.
Keila enjoyed spending time by the water. She was an excellent cook and bartender who loved to dance and put smiles on peoples' faces. Most of all, Keila loved her two boys more than anything. "Fly High Butterfly. We all love you!"
She, of the Darkest: She is of the strangest beauty and the darkest courage, and when she walks with intent, the earth trembles beneath her feet.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 10, at Keila's mom's house.
Arrangements are under the direction of the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME.
