Masontown
Keith Brent Dillow, 63, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, in Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Hills. He was born January 8, 1958, in Connellsville, a son of the late James M. and Betty J. Leeper Dillow.
Keith was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School. Before retiring, he was employed as a service manager for Minerd & Sons.
He was a social member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a past president of the Eagles in Point Marion and past treasurer of the Pal's Club in Masontown.
Keith was an avid baseball fan who enjoyed traveling to games with his son. He enjoyed spending most of his time with his family and will be greatly missed by his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 36 years, Anna Marie Chekosky Dillow; children Audra Lee (Clifford) Kay of Haydentown and Keith J. (Carol) Dillow of South Park; grandchildren Cliff III and girlfriend Amber, Logan Kay and girlfriend Makenna, and Greta Jay Dillow; and great-grandchildren Alawna Kay and Rowan Kay.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Masontown Helping Hands, 14 South Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, February 11, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Aaron Douthitt officiating. Interment is private.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.