Masontown
Keith Brent Dillow, 63, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, in Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Hills.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, February 11, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Aaron Douthitt officiating. Interment is private.
Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service.
