Keith Charles Huey

Waltersburg
Keith Charles "Charlie" Huey, 58, of Waltersburg, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Uniontown July 9, 1963, son of Leona Belle Harford Huey and the late James H. Huey.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Herman and Julia Huey; maternal grandparents, Charles and Audra Hicks; and nephew, Austin James Novak.
Charlie was a 1981 graduate of Uniontown High School and attended California University. He worked as a Technician Consultant for Heath Consulting Co.
He was a member of Lemont Sportsman's Club and Hutchinson Sportsman's Club. His beloved football team was Alabama.
Left to keep Charlie's memory alive are his loving mother, Leona Belle Huey; brother, James "Butch" Huey (Judy); sisters, Rebecca "Beckie" Danko (Edward), Twila Umbel (David}) and Shelli Novak (Bobby); son, Nick Sumey (Barb); grandsons, Tristan, Nicholas and Parker Sumey; nieces and nephews, Beth Ann McAdams, Jason Huey, Michael Umbel, Ashley Kaminsky (Justin) and Cody Novak (Co rtney); great nieces and nephews, Brandon Umbel, Tyler Barnhart, Cheyana Umbel, Alyson Huey, Leana Huey and Colton Novak and many cousins and friends.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 6th. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m., followed by a service celebrating Charlie's life at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, February 7th with Rev. Bruce Poling officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Keith can be made to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
