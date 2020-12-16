East Millsboro
Keith E. Smith, 73, of East Millsboro, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, in his home. He was born April 12, 1947, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Alfred “Buck” Smith and Mae Stillwagon Smith.
In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia G. Smith; and brothers Alfred Smith Jr., Ralph Smith, William Smith, Ingraham Smith, Anson Smith, Hartzell Smith, Warren Smith, Donald Eugene Smith and Oliver Dayton.
Keith worked as a coal miner for Gateway Mines. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed going to flea markets and cooking. Keith was a member of Dunlap Lake Co-op.
Left to cherish Keith’s memory are his sister, Charlyn Carnathan of Richeyville; special niece Lori Redman; special nephews John Bohna and Donald Redman; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. According to Keith’s wishes, there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.