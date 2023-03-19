Uniontown
Keith O. Petrosky, 91, of Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at his home, with his loving sister, Edna by his side.
He was born on June 5, 1931, in Brownfield, a son of the late John and Anna Sheranko Petrosky.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Joseph, John Jr., Samuel, Robert, Josephine, Marguerite and Georgia.
Keith is survived by his sister, Edna Petrosky, with whom he made his home; and special nieces and nephews, Patricia (Larry) Weinzirl, Danny Petrosky, Kenneth Petrosky, Donald Petrosky and Billy Petrosky. He is also survived by special and thoughtful friends, Allen and Marcia Barnhart, and friend and caregiver, Kathleen Rockwell.
Keith graduated from South Union High School, and had been employed with Continental Can Company, Pittsburgh.
He proudly served his country, with the United States Army, in the Korean War. He enjoyed gardening and keeping his yard and flowers beautiful.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Sunday, March 19, with Pastor Mike Lyons officiating. Interment shall follow in White Rock Cemetery, Uniontown, where military honors will be accorded.
hakyfuneralhome.com
