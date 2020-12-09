Mapletown
Keith R. Drew, 69, of Mapletown, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, in the Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va., following a brief illness. Born October 3, 1951, in Waynesburg, he was a son of the late Harry E. and Dorothy Miller Drew.
A 1969 graduate of Mapletown High School, he also received an Associate's degree in Drafting from Penn State-Fayette Campus.
Keith was a coal miner for 35 years, retiring in 2011 from Alpha Resources' Cumberland Mine. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America Local 6321, and the Mapletown United Methodist Church, where he was chairman of the Pastor/Parish Relations Committee, and served on the Board of Trustees.
For many years, Keith had been active with the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department, and was currently serving as its president, in addition to being the EMS coordinator for Monongahela Township.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Susan Wilson Drew; three daughters and their husbands, Karen Smith and Erik of Greensboro, Sharon Moraski and Jim of Columbiana, Ohio, and Krissy Shultz and Shawn of Concord, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Kayla and Kelsi Smith, Cale and Marissa Moraski, and Skylar, Chase and Raegan Shultz; two brothers and their wives, Harry A. and Rebecca Drew, and Gary and Joyce Drew, all of Greensboro, and their families.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 10, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, December 11, in the Mapletown United Methodist Church (formerly the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church) in Greensboro, with Pastors Lanfer Simpson and Kenneth Haines officiating. Interment follows in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.
CDC recommendations will be observed in the hall during the visitation and funeral service. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Mapletown United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 502, Greensboro, PA 15338.
