Mapletown
Keith R. Drew, 69, died Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Friends will be received in the Mapletown United Methodist Church (formerly the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church) in Greensboro from 3 to 8 p.m. today and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Friday. Interment follows in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro. CDC recommendations will be observed in the hall during the visitation and funeral service. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
For complete obituary, please see www.herod-rishel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.