Isabella
Keith William Lloyd, 68, of Isabella, passed away peacefully, in his home, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
He was born October 24, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Keith is survived by his three children, Adam K. Lloyd, Nathan E. Lloyd and Bobbie Jo Miller; and their mother, Nancy J. Lloyd.
Private funeral services are under the direction of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
