Mt. Lebanon
Kelly J. Runkel Donkers, 48, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022, after a courageous 19 year battle with ovarian cancer.
Survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Jason Donkers; daughter, Keira Donkers; parents, Thomas and Priscilla Runkel; brother, Thomas Runkel (Ashley); father and mother-in-law, Edward and Jacqueline Donkers; sister-in-law, JoDee Donkers; and her nephews, Caden and Jackson.
Kelly worked as a professor and academic coordinator in the Physician's Assistant program at Chatham University and formerly worked as a P.A. at ACOSSM in Baltimore, Md.
She was a loving life partner, mother and friend. Kelly was highly thought of and respected by everyone she met.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 26, 2022, in Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors, 112 Fort Couch Road, (opposite Macy's South Hills Village), Bethel Park, 412-835-1860.
Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, in St. Thomas More Church, Resurrection Parish, 126 Fort Couch Road. Interment to follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
The family welcomes flowers or memorial donations to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, 12221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950, Dallas, TX 75251.
