Kelly R. Boyd-Farm

Farmington
Kelly R. Boyd, 57, of Farmington, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born April 29, 1966, in Sam Houston, Texas. She was the daughter of Rob Michael of Farmington and the late Sharon Rodeheaver Kessler.
She was a loving homemaker to her family for many years, and was an avid gambler who loved scratch-offs.
Kelly is survived by her children, Misty Boyd and Daniel Valentine; grandchildren: Angelo, Gianna, Kobie, Mariah and Kade; several great-grandchildren; siblings: Geno, Melissa, Robbie Jr., James, Gidget and Leonard; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, Kelly is predeceased by her granddaughter, Angela Valentine.
Viewing will be held in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, and from 9 until the hour of the blessing service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Interment will be held privately with the family.
