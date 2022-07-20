Hopewell
Kelly Renee “Pegg” Kilgore, 62, of Hopewell, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at home.
Full obituary and service details to come at a later date.
Arrangements by Stone Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Woodbury. stonefuneralhomewoodbury.com
