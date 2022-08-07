Hopewell
Kelly Renee Pegg Kilgore, 62, of Hopewell died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in her home after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer.
Kelly was born on April 5, 1960, in Uniontown, daughter of Sondra and Robert W. Pegg Sr.
She married Gregory Kilgore Sr. on August 7, 1982, in Smock.
Along with her parents, Kelly was preceded in death by her husband.
Kelly is survived by her son Gregory Kilgore Jr. and wife, Erin and granddaughter, Eloise Belle of Hopewell; daughter, Danis and husband, Ben Miller and grandsons, Isaac and Lincoln of Roaring Spring; and three grand dogs: Phoebe, Mika and Aubree. Kelly is also survived by her siblings: Robert Pegg Jr. (Darla) of Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., Robin Colinet (Dave) of East Millsboro, David Pegg (Joni Weimer) of Scottdale, Mary Haley (Robert) of Peoria, Ariz. and John Pegg (Kathy) of Uniontown.
Kelly lived at home with her good friend and caregiver Kecia Scott, and her daughter, Tiffany, as well as their rescue pets Piper, Emma, Jenny and Kevin the cat. She also had a special "son" Joel Shetler, who she worked with for 14 years.
Kelly was a 1978 graduate of Uniontown Area High School. She graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor of science degree in physical education. Kelly was frequently requested by teachers to substitute in the Northern Bedford County School District where she coached soccer and basketball. Kelly then worked as a TSS for children with special needs until her 2019 retirement from Soaring Heights School. She loaned her artistic talent and creativity to add the extra touch to annual hoop shoots, gym shows, and the development of immaculate bulletin boards. She dedicated much of her time in designing and painting signs upon the requests of her loved ones.
Kelly enjoyed working outdoors and especially took pride in her farmhouse that she helped renovate with her own hands. She always found large projects to dive into and was a master at fixing just about anything. Her competitive nature was prevalent as she enjoyed attending PSU games, watching sports, and beating her sisters at Words With Friends.
Kelly's positive attitude, admirable strength and selfless generosity were only a few of her attributes that drew many toward her. Of all the lessons she has shared with us through her quiet example, one that profoundly resonates is to simply be a good, caring person who faces adversity with great fortitude, kindness, and humility.
A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 26, at the Bedford Forge United Methodist Church, 384 Jack's Corner Road, Hopewell. A celebration of life party will follow the service at Maple Run Pavilion: 1169 Jack's Corner Road, Hopewell.
In lieu of flowers, Kelly requested that any contributions be made to House With A Heart Senior Pet Sanctuary, Gaithersburg, Md., and her church, Bedford Forge UMC.
Arrangements by STONE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., Woodbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.