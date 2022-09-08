Ken Laughery

Pontotoc, Miss.
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Kenneth James Laughery, 74, on Friday, September 2, 2022, at his residence in Pontotoc, Miss.
Ken graduated from North Union High School, in Uniontown, in 1965. He later went on to earn BBA and MBA degrees at the University of Houston.
Prior to his retirement, Ken worked as a Principal Program Manager with Rockwell Collins, for the Army's Special Operations Command. He was responsible for upgrades to Black Hawk and Chinook helicopter avionics and flight simulators. Prior to that, Ken spent 32 years working at NASA's Johnson Space Center, plus five years at NORAD in Colorado Springs. Highlighting Ken's career was the five-year period he spent as a NASA-certified astronaut instructor.
Ken's numerous career recognitions include the Lockheed Martin Top Flight Award and the NASA Public Service Group Achievement Award.
Ken was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend. He was a firearms instructor and shooting sports enthusiast. He enjoyed spending time working on home projects during his retirement.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Browning Funeral Home, in Pontotoc, Miss., is honored to assist the Laughery family with the arrangements.
Ken is survived by his wife, Kathleen Laughery; son, Christopher John Laughery; two sisters, Doris Hull and Gloria Duritsa and her husband Norbert; and nephew, Larry Hull and his wife Chris.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a son, Kenneth James Laughery Jr.
Ken was a lifetime member of the NRA. Donations in his name can be sent to the Nation Rifle Association, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030, in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences may be offered at browningpontotoc.com.
