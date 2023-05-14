Smock
Kenneth A. Polando Sr., 87, of Smock, formerly of Keisterville, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He was born on August 17, 1935, in Keisterville, son of the late Benjamin Polando and Aurora Gardeni Polando.
Kenneth was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
A Korean War Era veteran, serving in the Air Force, and he also served veterans for over a decade, driving a shuttle bus for veterans to Pittsburgh, enabling veteran medical appointment attendance. He also was a steel worker foundry finisher and crane signaler, working at Fort Pitt / McKeesport Steelworks for over 28 years.
Kenneth was married to Jean Supensky Polando for over 59 years. He was an avid sportsman and supporter of wildlife, enjoying hunting and fishing, and a lifelong member of Keisterville Sportsmen's Club.
Besides his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, Benjamin Jr., Frederick, Peter, Hugh and Sylvester "Doc"; and sisters, Amelia and Betty.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Jean Supensky Polando; his son, Kenneth Jr. and companion, Jennifer Workman; son, Frederick; daughter, Christina and companion, Ed Gray; his two grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, Thomas Michael and Martin Thomas; in addition to sisters, Aurora Adele and Beverly.
Friends will be received at THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, www.dearthfh.com, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, and from 9 until 10 a.m., the time of the Blessing Service, on Friday, May 19, 2023. Interment will follow in Saint Hedwig Cemetery, Brier Hill.
