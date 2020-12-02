Connellsville
Kenneth Allen Sharp, of Connellsville, formerly of Uniontown, loving husband and father, went to be with his Lord Saturday, November 28, 2020.
He was born January 18, 1943, a son of Richard and Helen Loraw Sharp, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Kathleen A. Vitti Sharp; daughter Wendy Sabol and husband Mark; son Douglas Sharp and wife Rachel; and stepdaughter Patricia L. Sypolt; grandchildren Anna Sabol, Madalyn and Reed Sharp; step-grandchildren Adam and Michael Sypolt, and Olivia Kokoska; a brother, David Sharp and wife Martha; sisters Susan Santore and husband Charles, Janet Georgiana and husband Tony, Joyce Paroda and husband Andrew; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Kenneth worked at the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for 35 years as a utility coordinator before retiring in 2003. Ken and his son, Doug had a lawncare business for many years. They both enjoyed running and together participated in several runs, including the Summit Challenge.
Ken dearly loved his family and grandchildren. His heart was always with his great love for animals of all kinds. He was devoted to his dog, Kirby, who recently passed away.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, immediate family and close friends only will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown.
A blessing service will follow at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, for the immediate family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
