Uniontown
Kenneth B. Kozel Sr., 83, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in his home, Friday, June 16, 2023, with his wife, Elaine and children at his side.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Martha Duranko Kozel; his brother, Joseph; his granddaughter, Faith; and father-in-law, Serafino Casani.
Ken was a devoted husband to his wife, Elaine for 55 years. Together they had two children, Anita Kozel Bise (husband Chris Bise) and Ken Kozel Jr. (wife Joanna Kozel); and enjoyed the blessings of five grandchildren, Wyatt Kozel, Lily Kozel, Faith Kozel, Amelia Bise and Bennett Bise; his brother, Albert Kozel also survives.
Ken was born in Phillips September 23, 1939. He attended North Union High School and later served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a dedicated employee of the United States Post Office and spent many years serving his community.
Ken will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature and his unwavering dedication to his family.
He enjoyed golfing at Duck Hollow Golf Club and was a member of the Issac Walton League. He enjoyed gardening and baking; his homemade biscotti were second to none. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. On Wednesday, June 21, Prayers of Transfer will be said at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will be at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded. May he rest in peace.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.