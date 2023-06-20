Uniontown
Kenneth B. Kozel Sr., 83, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in his home, Friday, June 16, 2023, with his wife, Elaine and children at his side.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. On Wednesday, June 21, Prayers of Transfer will be said at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will be at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded. May he rest in peace.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
